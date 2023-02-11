A Mallorca man accused of stealing 2000 litres of petrol on 13 separate occasions has been arrested.

The 35-year-old allegedly targeted trucks and transport vans parked at warehouses in the Marratxi and Santa María industrial estates in Palma.

Truck drivers would refuel, park overnight and return in the morning to empty tanks.

At the time of the man’s capture police found 20 drums of diesel in his vehicle, as well as tools and hoses to suck fuel from vehicles.

The man is charged with 13 robberies and road safety crimes.

READ MORE: