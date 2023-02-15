THE GUARDIA CIVIL have arrested a prolific burglar and charged him with 23 home robberies in the Vega Baja area of Alicante Province- half of them committed when the owners were inside.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, with over 50 police records, caused so much concern with his activities in Benijofar, Formentera del Segura, and Rojales, that local mayors met with the Guardia last week to discuss moves to catch whoever was behind the robberies.

The thief was detained in Almoradi on Saturday after another break-in, with officers discovering €1,200 in cash on him.

The Guardia Civil delved into criminal records to identify who was behind the multiple robberies and the 32-year-old became a prime suspect.

He had no hesitation in climbing up walls to access doors and windows before taking money or stealing items like mobile phones or laptops to sell on the black market.

Though the robber mainly operated at dawn, his confidence grew so much, he decided to break into properties in broad daylight.

The offender had no fixed address and had an arrest warrant issued against him by an Orihuela court, who jailed him after his latest appearance before a judge.

The Guardia are continuing to investigate the man’s activities as they believe he may have committed other robberies in the Vega Baja area

