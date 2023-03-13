Police are urging parents to accompany children at all times at a sports club on the Costa del Sol after a shocking attempted kidnapping.

A man in a grey car tried to snatch a 15-year-old boy after he had left Club Deportivo sports complex in La Cala de Mijas on Monday about 9.30pm.

In an official statement, the club described the perpetrator between 30-40 years old, of medium height, with a beard.

“He tried to get one of our cadet players into his car against his will on the route between the soccer field and Aldi,” it said.

“Luckily he was able to get out and run, arriving at his house safe and sound.

“We ask all families to exercise extreme caution and do not let their children come to training or go home alone.”

Club Deportivo has requested extra police surveillance and lighting around the facility.

