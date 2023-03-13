PASSENGER numbers at Alicante-Elche and Valencia airports reported a second successive record month, according to February’s figures released on Monday by airport operator Aena.

The Alicante-Elche total of 790,766 was the highest February figure since the airport opened in 1967- and up 1% on the previous best recorded in 2019.

The percentage rise at Valencia’s Manises airport was even higher- a rise of 6% on its 2019 record figure- with a total of 555,683 travellers.

After two record-breaking months, the signs augur well for the rest of the year as the travel market in Spain continues to recover strongly after the Covid pandemic.

Alicante-Elche’s international travellers were back to 99% of 2019 levels with domestic passengers up by 12.8% over four years.

Valencia reported a 2% international rise, with a 16.9% increase on domestic services.

Compared to a year earlier, Alicante-Elche’s total was up by 35.5% with a 41.9% increase for Valencia.

United Kingdom passengers once again dominated Alicante-Elche with 267,268 out of the 790,766 total, followed a long way behind by Dutch arrivals on 70,452.

One country that’s continuing to rise is Poland- sixth on the international arrivals list with 26,908 travellers.

As for Valencia, the biggest foreign group came from Italy on 87,054, followed by the United Kingdom with 50,376.

