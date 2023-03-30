A FIGHT involving two Irish holidaymakers staying in a Benidorm tourist apartment ended up with one of them being stabbed and requiring hospital treatment.

The Policia Local were called to the Rincon de Loix area of the city at around 12.30pm on Wednesday lunchtime after a man was spotted in the street in a semi-conscious state not far from where he was staying.

He had sustained serious injuries to his left shoulder after getting stabbed by a kitchen knife with a 21-centimetre blade.

He managed to escape from the flat to avoid any further trouble.

An ambulance took him to the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa to get treatment while officers arrested a 20-year-old Irish citizen back at the apartment.

It’s not yet been disclosed what prompted the altercation between the two men.

The arrested man was taken to the police station and then an appearance before the Benidorm duty court.

It’s not known whether he was bailed.