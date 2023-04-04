Social Media platform TikTok now includes Catalan subtitles for adverts.

The video sharing app is currently available in several European languages and the company has expressed its commitment to include Catalan in its user-interface and to make Catalan subtitles available to individual content creators.

Previously, videos put out in Catalan by public bodies and advertising campaigns were required to have Spanish subtitles. Complaints from various entities to TikTok explained that this hindered their messaging to target audiences which has led the social media platform to expand their subtitles to include Catalan.

The Generalitat considers this move to be a great step forward in ensuring the presence of Catalan ‘as a media language that aspires to have a normalized presence in all areas’.

