POLICE in Gibraltar will get up-to-the-second access to the UK’s controversial new national police super database when it comes into service.

Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) officers will be able to get information about people, vehicles and property from the UK’s Law Enforcement Data Service (LEDS).

The new system will unify the Police National Computer (PNC) and Police National Database that have been in use for 50 years.

Reports suggest officers will be able to see information about people from their own personal devices.

“LEDS will allow officers to have immediate access to data on offenders, vehicles, drivers, fingerprints, DNA and information on any missing persons,” the RGP said.

But the local Force said Gibraltar will not share any data with the UK as officers locally will only have ‘read only access’ at least at first.

The UK’s Director of the Home Office Gordon Grace agreed to the National Police Chiefs’ Council allowing Gibraltar’s usage of the database.

PNC lead Deputy Chief Constable Naveed Malik, RGP Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, and Government of Gibraltar Chief Secretary Darren Grech signed the agreement recently.

Controversy

“LEDS is a new, ground-breaking data service which will help to manage threats, harm and risks,” Malik said.

“RGP officers will now be able to access a wide range of data held by UK police forces and, by doing so, help to protect the Gibraltar community.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo first asked for Gibraltar to be part of the EU’s database in 2015.

It formed the basis of the new UK-wide agreement after Brexit rendered the EU database irrelevant, RGP Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said.

But civil rights groups like Privacy International have voiced their disapproval of the new super-database.

“Numerous agencies and organisations will have access to the information on LEDS, which can be utilised in a way negatively affecting individuals’ lives, employment, state benefits and immigration status,” Privacy International said on its website.

The group is particularly concerned this could be used against protestors.

