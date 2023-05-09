A NATIONAL property developer has bought two plots of land for its first-ever building project in Alicante province.

Avantespacia plans to build three 14-storey blocks accommodating 120 apartments in Calpe next to Playa Arenal-Bol.

The purchased land in the rapidly urbanised Les Salines sector of the city covers 9,259 m2 between Calle Estonia and Avenida de Romania.

Avantespacia in a statement said the development would have the same look ‘as the building environment adjoining the Penyal d’Ifac natural park’.

It added that the project is now at the architectural tendering phase.

The firm has over 1,400 new homes for sale across the country including properties in Andalucia, Madrid, and Valencia.

The company is owned by the family of the late Galician developer Manuel Jovetag and employs around 1,000 people.

It’s co-chaired by his two children, Manuel Angel and Felipa.

No construction dates have been announced in an area of Calpe where long-standing controversial plans for a ‘Two Towers’ hotel- each 35 storeys high- are expected to move forward.

Building work on the 616-room hotel is expected to cost €65 million.

