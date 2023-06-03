4 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in La Pobla de Vallbona - € 255,000

La Pobla de Vallbona, Valencia 4 beds 3 baths € 255,000

Immaculate semi-detached house located in the Valentia Urbanization, La Pobla de Vallbona. Distributed on two floors and with access from two streets on a 200 m2 plot, it is located in front of a large park and has all the municipal services (school bus, municipal bus, garden rubbish collection, street cleaning, sewerage, street lights and asphalt). Located in the Valentia Urbanization, in the center of Montecolorado, with schools, supermarkets, entertainment, nurseries and less than 1 km from the town center. On the ground floor, the house has a living-dining room, kitchen, bedroom with…