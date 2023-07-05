A BRITISH-FLAGGED luxury yacht called ‘Getaway of London’ was intercepted by the Guardia Civil in Santa Pola while a consignment of nearly five tons of hashish was being unloaded.

Three men were arrested at the marina with a fourth detention at La Vall d’Uixo in Castellon province.

Several people are said to have jumped into the water to avoid being caught, with two men still said to be at large.

The Guardia received intelligence that a ‘fast boat’ with four engines and a maximum speed of 52 knots would be landing with a big stash of drugs.

DRUGS ON BOARD

Guardia and Policia Nacional officers launched a surveillance operation and spotted a van approaching the yacht club section of Santa Pola marina.

The vehicle parked up next to the 18-metre long luxury yacht and several people unloaded bales of hashish into the van.

Officers moved in to make their arrests, with the nationalities of those detained not revealed.

The van contained 74 bales of hashish weighing 38 kilos each, with a further 52 bales on the yacht.

A second van in the area was intercepted as it stood by to take the rest of the cargo.

