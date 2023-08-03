A MAN has been arrested for secretly filming a woman in a toilet at Malaga Airport.

The 27-year-old was allegedly caught by a woman he was filming inside a public toilet.

The victim, who was using the toilet, realised that someone had introduced a phone through the stall and that she was being filmed.

She stormed out of the toilet and confronted the accused, struggling with him with the intention of getting hold of his phone.

Policia Nacional agents were alerted of the incident and identified both of them.

The victim reportedly asked to file a report while the man is said to have apologised and handed his phone to the officers.

After checking the device, agents discovered that it contained several images of different women in public toilets.

“The investigation remains open and we are trying to find out the total number of victims,” a Policia Nacional spokesman told the Olive Press.

