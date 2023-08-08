GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

THE scorching temperatures that gripped Andalucia during July have resulted in the tragic loss of 213 lives.

Despite the high numbers, the figure is a 23% decrease from the same month last year when the toll soared to 276.

This insight emerges from a thorough analysis conducted by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISC III).

The study highlights a notable reduction in fatalities not only for July but also for June, where the death count dropped by 23% (276) and 41% (89) respectively, when compared to the corresponding months of 2022.

However, while the figures for June and July showcase a downward trend in comparison to the prior year, the cumulative impact of temperature-related deaths in Andalucia has surged alarmingly in 2023.

The stark reality reveals a staggering 876 deaths attributed to heat between January and July, a significant increase compared to the 442 fatalities reported for the same period last year.

Zooming out to the national level, the cumulative death toll for the year, directly linked to high temperatures, has reached 2,995, with Andalucia shouldering a significant portion of this burden, contributing to 29.24% of the total.

Nationally, the heatwave claimed 224 lives in June and a staggering 984 in July.

Since the initiation of data collection on January 1, 2020, the Carlos III Health Institute has recorded a total of 14,580 heat-related deaths across Spain.

Among these, Andalucia accounts for a sobering 2,593 fatalities, reflecting 17.7% of the national toll.

These alarming statistics highlight the critical need for comprehensive heat mitigation strategies.

