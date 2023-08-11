THE Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has issued a precautionary alert for individuals with allergies to milk, hazelnuts, or soy regarding certain Milka 250G Mmmax Luflee Caramel chocolate bars.

Specifically, the concern is in reference to batch OOV0432741 of Milka 250G Mmmax Luflee Caramel chocolate tablets, with an expiration date of April 6, 2024, and a weight of 250 grams.

The alert comes following a labelling mistake on certain units of batch 00V0432741. Packaging meant for other markets (Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, and Austria) was accidentally used instead of the correct Spanish labeling for the Milka 250G Mmmax Luflee Caramel chocolate tablets.

As a precaution, individuals with specific allergies or intolerances to milk, hazelnuts, or soy are advised to avoid consuming the product if they have it at home.

The consumer alert has been disseminated through the Coordinated Rapid Information Exchange System (Sciri) to ensure the affected products are removed from the market.

According to a statement from Mondelez International, the company behind the Milka brand, while the display name on these units might differ (Milka MIMIMAX Luflee Caramel), the formula and allergen information remains consistent with the Milka 250G Mmmax Luflee Caramel product sold in Spain,

Furthermore, Aesan has emphasized that the product remains safe for most people, with the concern mainly focusing on those who have particular allergies or intolerances.

