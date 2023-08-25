THE summer of sin refuses to end as yet another Brit is arrested in the Balearics, this time for sexually assaulting a flight attendant during a flight to Ibiza.

The 42-year-old man, with surname Raja, was detained upon landing at the airport on a Jet2 flight from Manchester on Thursday morning, according to police sources.

The pilot had radioed the Control Centre to alert them to an unruly passenger who had allegedly ‘pawed’ the behind of an air hostess and spat at the lead flight attendant.

The passenger, Raja, had also ignored and disrupted the cabin crew’s instructions and caused mayhem on the flight.

“They alerted us from the control tower and he was arrested on the plane as soon as it landed,” the police source said.

“He did not resist the arrest,” the source added. He was later released.

As well as the criminal charges, the passenger will also be reported to the Spanish State Air Safety Agency (AESA) for his disruptive behaviour during the flight.

The Ibiza airport’s Guardia Civil is set to request that Jet2 deny Raja permission to board his return flight so that he remains in the country to face a judge.

The arrest at Ibiza airport follows another one made on Monday, when Guardia Civil detained an Irishman who was caught carrying various quantities of drugs within his luggage.

Officers allegedly found 28 g of cocaine, 15 ecstasy pills and a quantity of marijuana in his belongings.

Another Irish tourist was then arrested for selling drugs in less than a week – this time in Magaluf.

This Irishman, who is in his twenties according to police sources, was allegedly caught in possession of cocaine, viagra and ecstasy.

“He started running when we asked him to identify himself, but we caught him shortly after,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

The Guardia added: “It is common for foreign tourists to sell drugs during the summer to pay for their crazy holiday in Spain.”

Two weeks earlier a British man was arrested on suspicion of selling cocaine in Ibiza.

The 42-year-old was found with 35 wraps of the drug in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police believe the drugs were set to be sold to third parties as the quantity ‘exceeded the maximum amount for personal consumption’.

In the same week, another Brit was arrested for selling cocaine, MDMA and ketamine in Ibiza.

According to reports, the 18-year-old was caught in the act in the popular resort of Playa den Bossa at on August 9.

