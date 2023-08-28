THE MAYOR of Guardamar, has condemned a ‘cowardly and senseless’ attack on two Policia Local officers who asked a family at a terrace bar to remove their illegally-parked vehicle.

The two officers were beaten up on Sunday at around 7pm on the city’s Avenida de Europa promenade with the Guardia Civil making three arrests in a busy tourist area.

“I’m very sad and angry, and wish the officers a speedy recovery,” said mayor Jose Luis Saez.

THREATS START(JUPOL Police Union image)

A police traffic patrol spotted a van parked on yellow lines in an area exclusively reserved for loading and unloading.

The vehicle owners were drinking on a nearby-terrace and saw the officers taking an interest in the van and approached them.

The police asked the van to be moved but noticed the driver might not be fit to drive and asked him to take a breathalyser test.

The driver and his family members started to verbally assault the officers calling them ‘sons of bitches’ and ‘scoundrels’ as an attempt was made to arrest one of the group.

One of the officers was pushed against a wall and felled by a punch which required several stitches in his mouth and suffered an eye wound.

His colleague was thrown to the ground trying to help him.

As police and Guardia Civil reinforcements arrived at the scene to arrest three people, the large family group- of unknown nationality- continued to insult them.

It’s understood that further arrests may happen as investigations continue.

