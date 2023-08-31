A CAT used up one of its nine lives after falling 20 metres to the rocky ground at Benissa’s Pinets cove.

The lucky feline is recovering well after getting treated at a local veterinary clinic.

VET CHECK UP

Emergency services received a call from bathers on Wednesday afternoon reporting that a cat had fallen into a ‘hard-to-access’ area and believed it had not survived as it appeared to be motionless.

They then spotted it moving slightly and meowing in pain.

Benissa Policia Local officers went to the cove and descended carefully down it to get to the distressed feline.

They confirmed it was still alive but had suffered a broken right-hind leg and some slight bleeding to its head.

It was quickly driven to a vet who could not identify its owner because it did not have a micro-chip.

Once it has recovered, Benissa’s Animal Protection Unit will take care of the cat until it is reunited with its owner or finds a new home.

GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es