THE GUARDIA CIVIL have arrested a 29-year-old Irish national over a hit and run car crash in Torrevieja that killed a motorist.

The man is being investigated for crimes of reckless homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

If convicted, he faces a prison term of up to four years.

UNDER ARREST

The collision happened at 4.50am last Saturday on the N-332 as it passed through the Park of Nations area of Torrevieja.

The Irish driver crossed over onto the wrong side of the road in his rental car and struck an oncoming vehicle, and fled on foot.

The victim was a Peruvian man,44, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Guardia Civil inquiries revealed that the car hire contract had been signed by an Irish couple and alerted border controls to prevent him and his partner leaving the country.

The man was arrested on Monday and appeared at a Torrevieja court, but details of his detention were only released on Friday.

He was released on bail but no indication has been given as to whether he has had to surrender his passport.

