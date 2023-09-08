3 bedroom Villa for sale in Pinoso - € 288,000

Pinoso, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 288,000

MEDITERRANEAN VILLA IN TYPICAL VILLAGE Fantastic new Villa built on a plot of 500 m2 in Pinoso. The villa has a built area of 162.90, on one floor, with a porch of 46.85m2, a livingdiningkitchen of 39.80m2, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a gallery. Included in the price: Preinstallation air conditioning ducts. Bathrooms with bathroom furniture with mirror, shower enclosure and taps Appliances: hob, oven, extractor, dishwasher Kitchen with white furniture and national granite Interior LED throughout the house and on the porch Double glazing, interior doors and white fitted wardrobes. Outside without… See full property details