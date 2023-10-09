3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Palma de Mallorca - € 360,000

Apartment Palma de Mallorca, Majorca 3 beds 1 baths € 360,000

Floor space (m2)70 Year built1975 Bedrooms3 Bathrooms1 Santa Catalina Apartment With Views of the borough and sea Santa Catalina apartment with views of the borough and the sea on the west side of Palma de Mallorca, Mallorca's cosmopolitan capital city. Santa Catalina is a fashionable area of the capital city and with constant renovation this is an area for safe investment in property incrementing in value. The apartment is on a quiet tree-lined street a short walk from Santa Catalina's bars, restaurants, shops and its famous food market. The apartment is well located for all amenities,…