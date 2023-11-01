FOR 50 years it was an essential stop for any visitor to Spain’s Costa del Sol. But the coronavirus pandemic forced the Tivoli World amusement park to close in 2020, and since then the site has languished in a bizarre kind of limbo, with staff still coming to work there despite not getting paid, and no solution to the situation on the horizon.

That could be about to change, however, with news from the local council in Benalmadena, where the park is located, that a foreign investor is ‘very interested’ in relaunching the project and developing a ‘major attraction’ on the site.

According to the town planning councilor, Presi Aguilera, the local council is acting as an intermediary in the negotiations, as reported by online publication Area Costa del Sol.

The park was forced to close its doors in September 2020, as the coronavirus health crisis caused chaos to the tourism sector.

Since then, the council and employees at the park have been desperately seeking a solution to get the business back up and running.

“There is a foreign investor who is very interested,” said Aguilera in comments reported by Areas Costa del Sol. “That is why the Benalmadena council has got in touch with the owner, the Tremon real estate group, acting as a liaison between the two to see what we can do to facilitate the opening of the park.”

Aguilera also reported that the council has also held two meetings so far with the investor and is hoping to hold a third soon, as well as meeting with staff at the park and legal representatives.

Aguilera added that the plans involved the possibility of combining the existing attractions with areas of stores and restaurants and even ‘a small hotel’, as had already been proposed several years ago.

