THE NATIONAL COURT in Madrid has taken over the investigation of the assassination attempt on the co-founder of the far right Vox party, Alejo Vidal-Quadras.

He was shot in the head last Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on Calle Nuñez de Balboa in the upmarket Salamanca district of Madrid.

The bullet went in and out of his, but Vidal-Quadras, 78, survived and is out of danger.

According to legal sources, the investigations will be carried out by the Central Court of Instruction Number 5, headed by Judge Santiago Pedraz.

The judge believes that the evidence means the case falls under the jurisdiction of the National Court as it is a ‘crime of attempted murder through terrorism’.

Police investigators were said to be in favour of the investigation being led by the National Court rather than by an ordinary investigating court.

Media reports have suggested that Vidal-Quadras was targeted by Iran-something that the Tehran regime has denied.

After the incident, the victim told medics who treated him at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital that his impression was that the would-be assassin had links to the Iranian government.

Vidal-Quadras has for years maintained strong ties with opposition groups fighting against the rule of the ayatollahs.

