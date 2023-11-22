3 bedroom Villa for sale in Arboleas with pool - € 270,000

Villa Arboleas, Almería 3 beds 2 baths € 270,000

Excellent 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom villa with an 8m x 4m private pool and beautiful conservatory,located just a short walk to the Village of Arboleas ……The house consists of a spacious master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom. Bedroom 2 is fitted with wardrobes and also has an en-suite with large walk in shower, wc and sink from this room there are double doors which lead into the conservatory. The third bedroom also has fitted wardrobes. All bedrooms have air conditioning and a ceiling fan.There is also a family bathroom with large walk in shower, wc and sink.The Large… See full property details