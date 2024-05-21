21 May, 2024 @ 13:28
21 May, 2024 @ 11:07
WATCH: Jasmine Harman struggles to film A Place In The Sun in Benalmadena as strong winds hit the Costa del Sol

JASMINE Harman has fallen prey to the strong winds that continue to batter the Costa del Sol this week.

The A Place In The Sun star, 48, was on set on the shores of Benalmadena in Malaga on Monday.

However her film crew were struggling to shoot the hit Channel 4 show due to the constant gusts of wind.

The mother-of-two, who moved to Estepona last year, shared the moment in a video on Instagram.

Weather warning for Spain: New DANA system will bring heavy rainfall this week – these are the affected areas

The clip shows the presenter struggling to speak as her hair is blown repeatedly in her face.

She tells her followers: “We’re all ready and set for filming but it’s a little bit windy here in Benalmadena, so we’re having to have a little team meeting about whether we can actually film here or not.

“Whether you can hear us or not, whether this is going to work, I’m not sure.”

READ MORE: A Place In The Sun visits Alicante

The Costa del Sol has experienced strong winds for the past two weeks.

While temperatures will hover around 25C today, there will continue to be winds of around 45km/hr across Malaga province.

