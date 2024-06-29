These are the three most beautiful streets in Spain’s Andalucia – according to Traveller magazine

TRAVELLER magazine has named these three streets the most beautiful in Andalucia.

Every year, the southern region of Andalucia attracts more and more visitors thanks to its picturesque white washed streets laced with flowers.

But which are the most beautiful? Respected publication, Traveller magazine has now revealed their top three picks.

Calle de las Flores, Cordoba

Known for its beautiful patio festival, it’s no surprise Cordoba is home to one of the prettiest streets in the region.

All over the city, flower pots decorate the walls between the emblematic monuments like the Mezquita and Puente Romano.

Calle de las Flores captures the essence of Cordoba.

Photo: J, Unsplash

Hidden just behind the religious monument is the Calle de las Flores, named one of the most beautiful streets in the region.

With impressive views of the bell tower, the spot is a favourite with snap-happy visitors, who love to capture Instagrams from the small plaza at the end of the alleyway.

Today, it is one of the most well-known photo spots in the old town, declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1994.

Calle Cuevas de la Sombra, Setenil de las Bodegas

Nearby to dramatic Ronda is Setenil de las Bodegas, a small town home to one of the most beautiful streets in Andalucia.

In the province of Cadiz, the town is famed for its cave houses and construction around rocks.

The shady street is perfect for cooling off with a caña during summer.

Photo: David Vives, Unsplash

It is this unique construction that makes Calle Cuevas de la Sombra so special.

A huge rock overhangs the street, providing shade to the numerous bars, shops and cafes offering local delicacies.

It is best to visit Setenil on a weekday or in the early morning, as it is a popular day trip destination from Ronda and Malaga.

If you loved Calle Cuevas de la Sombra, you’re in luck as just over a small bridge is its ‘sister’ street, Calle Cuevas del Sol.

Similarly impressive for its overhanging rocks, this street has lovely terraces where you can enjoy the unique view while listening to the river flowing below.

Calle Ciegos, Jerez de la Frontera

Hidden inside one of Jerez’s famed bodegas, Calle Ciegos is aptly named ‘Blind Street’.

The street is incredibly picturesque despite being in a wine factory.

Photo: The Olive Press

Part of the Gonzalez Byass winery, which makes the iconic Tio Pepe, the street was once part of Jerez city.

It is adorned with vines which provide well needed summer shade and is between two bodegas, looking out onto the cathedral.

Once a refuge for the blind, it has now been converted into a winery.

Photo: The Olive Press

To visit this stunning piece of Jerez, book a guided tour of the bodega or check into the Hotel Tio Pepe, the first in Spain built inside of a winery.

Legend has it, the street’s name originally comes from a refuge for the blind which was found on the site.

