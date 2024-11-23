23 Nov, 2024
23 Nov, 2024 @ 08:00
Revealed: The booziest town in Spain where locals drink more beers per capita than anywhere else in the country

IF you fancy taking a trip to – or within – Spain, you want to go somewhere new, and you also love your beer, you might want to give this town a try.

Because Spain’s beer capital is off the beaten track in Villarrobledo, in the heart of Spain’s Castilla-La Mancha region.

And it holds a hefty crown, as Spain easily holds its own when rubbing shoulders with Europe’s traditional beer-guzzling powerhouses.

With a population of around 26,000, this unassuming town boasts the highest per capita beer consumption in the entire country.

Villarrobledo, in the heart of Castilla-La Mancha region, is Spain’s beer capital. Wikipedia

It is this way because beer is more than just a beverage in Villarrobledo; it’s a way of life. 

Local pubs and bars are the heart of the community, serving as gathering places for friends and families. The town’s annual feria de la vendimia (wine harvest festival), a major event on the local calendar, includes a significant beer component, highlighting the drink’s importance in the region.

The love affair with beer in Villarrobledo dates back several decades. 

In the years following the Spanish Civil War, beer became a popular choice among locals thanks to its refreshing taste and affordability. 

Over time, this casual enjoyment evolved into a deeply rooted tradition.

Today, Villarrobledo celebrates its beer culture with various events, including beer festivals and tasting competitions. 

The town’s commitment to beer has made it a destination for beer enthusiasts from across Spain and beyond.

So, the next time you think of beer-loving nations, don’t just think of Germany or the Czech Republic.

Spain, and more specifically, Villarrobledo, has a serious claim to the title of beer capital.

Staff Reporter

