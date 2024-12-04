Spain told to slap warnings on smartphones and ban them for kids: New report warns of ‘serious public health issue’

SPANISH government experts have recommended a radical clampdown on smartphone and tablet use among children.

A hard-hitting report by a panel of 50 expert advisors, set to be approved by ministers this week, calls for an almost total ban on digital devices for young children – with no screens at all for under-threes and extremely limited use until age six.

The comprehensive 250-page study goes further, advising parents to stick to old-fashioned analog phones for children aged 12 to 16, and demanding mandatory health warning labels on all digital devices sold in Spain.

Instead, parents are urged to prioritise physical activities for children aged six to twelve while parental controls should be mandatory on any smart devices.

Experts backing the report warn of serious risks, including impacts on sleep, concentration, and mental wellbeing.

Health concerns form a major part of the proposals, with the report labelling tech-related addictions as a public health issue.

It suggests routine checks for device-related behavioural problems during medical appointments and expanded mental health services to tackle anxiety and depression linked to technology use.

Schools are also under scrutiny, with recommendations to overhaul educational apps and reduce digital tools in early education.

The report criticises apps like Innovamat, used in over 1,200 Spanish schools, for fostering instant gratification rather than long-term learning.

The World Health Organisation supports the tough stance, recommending zero screen time for babies and just one hour daily for under-fives.

Tech companies will now face new obligations, including clear health risk labeling on devices and apps, age-appropriate usage recommendations, and default high-safety settings on all digital products.

Even educational technology isn’t safe, with the report calling for the elimination of apps using ‘instant gratification’ learning techniques.

Currently, around 1,200 Spanish schools use such educational apps.

For parents navigating the Spanish education and healthcare system, the report suggests prioritising physical activities over digital entertainment, using strict parental control tools, avoiding social media access for children, and establishing clear family rules about device use.