4 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Dec, 2024 @ 11:09
··
1 min read

Spain told to slap warnings on smartphones and ban them for kids: New report warns of ‘serious public health issue’

by
Customer interacts with the new iPhone 15 inside the Apple Store in Omotesando on the launch day. The worldwide sale-start of the new iPhone 15 has started on September 22, 2023. In Tokyo, at the Apple store in Omotesando, the media were invited to take photos of the new iPhone model and the first customers. (Photo by Stanislav Kogiku / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 48501896

SPANISH government experts have recommended a radical clampdown on smartphone and tablet use among children.

A hard-hitting report by a panel of 50 expert advisors, set to be approved by ministers this week, calls for an almost total ban on digital devices for young children – with no screens at all for under-threes and extremely limited use until age six.

The comprehensive 250-page study goes further, advising parents to stick to old-fashioned analog phones for children aged 12 to 16, and demanding mandatory health warning labels on all digital devices sold in Spain.

Instead, parents are urged to prioritise physical activities for children aged six to twelve while parental controls should be mandatory on any smart devices.

READ MORE: Brit panic in Spain as much-loved bacon vanishes from supermarket shelves

child ipad e
This could be a sight of the past

Experts backing the report warn of serious risks, including impacts on sleep, concentration, and mental wellbeing. 

Health concerns form a major part of the proposals, with the report labelling tech-related addictions as a public health issue. 

It suggests routine checks for device-related behavioural problems during medical appointments and expanded mental health services to tackle anxiety and depression linked to technology use.

READ MORE: The UK is number one for Spain: Spanish investment grows but so do calls for British labour market to allow European workers

Schools are also under scrutiny, with recommendations to overhaul educational apps and reduce digital tools in early education. 

The report criticises apps like Innovamat, used in over 1,200 Spanish schools, for fostering instant gratification rather than long-term learning.

The World Health Organisation supports the tough stance, recommending zero screen time for babies and just one hour daily for under-fives.

READ MORE: Wild boar warning in Spain: Experts say animals can spread a deadly disease and that the country could soon have ‘a big problem’

Tech companies will now face new obligations, including clear health risk labeling on devices and apps, age-appropriate usage recommendations, and default high-safety settings on all digital products.

Even educational technology isn’t safe, with the report calling for the elimination of apps using ‘instant gratification’ learning techniques. 

Currently, around 1,200 Spanish schools use such educational apps.

For parents navigating the Spanish education and healthcare system, the report suggests prioritising physical activities over digital entertainment, using strict parental control tools, avoiding social media access for children, and establishing clear family rules about device use.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spanish vs. Kiwi Casino Payments: Which Offers Faster Payouts?

Next Story

Is UAE Off Plan Investment Safe? A Quick Guide for UK Buyers

Latest from Health

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

The Best Places to Buy Property in Spain: An Investor’s Guide

SPAIN is teeming with culture, charm, and beauty. These inviting

Is UAE Off Plan Investment Safe? A Quick Guide for UK Buyers

The UAE remains a popular destination for British property investors,