Spaniard is slashed in the neck by a Syrian refugee during attack at holocaust memorial

A SPANIARD has been slashed in the neck at the Berlin holocaust memorial by a Syrian refugee.

Last Friday, a 30-year-old Spanish tourist was stabbed in the neck at Berlin’s holocaust memorial.

The man, from Biscay in northern Spain was seriously injured but is ‘recovering well’ in a Berlin hospital.

German authorities believe the suspect is a 19-year-old Syrian refugee.

Police officers detain a man at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany, after another man was seriously injured, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Sources from the Berlin Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the suspect arrived in the country as an unaccompanied minor.

They claimed the attack had ‘religious motivation’ and the man had reportedly spent weeks ‘planning to kill jews’.

“That’s why he chose the Holocaust Memorial,” said a press release.

The incident took place at around 6pm last Friday and reportedly has ‘connection to conflict in the Middle East.’

A police officer guards at the cordon at the Holocaust memorial after a man was attacked at the memorial site in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)



According to German Home Secretary, Nancy Faeser, the attack is an ‘an atrocity, a brutal crime.’

The young man sought asylum in 2023, but only received recognised refugee status in October 2024.

During this time, he lived in accommodation for refugees in Leipzig, eastern Germany.

He was arrested three hours after the attack and less than 24 hours after the start of a contentious election race where migration has become the centre of debate.

According to police, the man had blood on his hands when he was arrested. He also had no documentation with him and was lightly dressed.

The Spanish embassy in Berlin are reportedly doing ‘all they can’ to help the victim, including maintaining regular contact with his family.