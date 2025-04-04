Will Ronda residents cut off by the closure of the A-397 to Spain’s Costa del Sol be given free toll road access?

THE Spanish Ministry of Transport has announced that the government could open the toll of the AP-7 to people affected by the closure of the A-397 between San Pedro de Alcantara and Ronda.



The Ministry added that the cost will have to be paid by the Community of Andalucia.



Andalucia will also have to determine the groups or people to whom this exemption will be applied.



Once the groups have been determined, the Spanish government will communicate it to the company Autopista Del Sol that exploits the section of the AP-7 that includes the toll road.

READ MORE: Revealed: Spain is home to the most popular flight destination for British tourists this Easter – Olive Press News Spain

The AP-7 toll road between Algeciras and Malaga

The government will then make sure to pay the correct compensation to the company.



The town of Ronda is currently semi-isolated since the A-397 became damaged during the recent rainfall.

READ MORE: Spanish mayor slams Costa del Sol toll road which rakes in €30m a year while offering ‘no discounts for drivers’ – Olive Press News Spain



Vehicles travelling to and from Ronda now have to use the A-369. This detour adds significantly to the travel time.



The roadworks on the A-397 are still expected to last somewhere between four and six months.