‘Nervous’ British duo busted on Spain’s Costa Blanca with car break-in kit and weed

TWO British men have been arrested in El Campello near Alicante after police discovered equipment used to break into vehicles as well several doses of marijuana.

Their car was pulled over in a routine security check on the Camino de la Tocha early on Wednesday morning by the El Campello Policia Local.

Authorities described the British duo as being in an ‘evident state of nervousness and restlessness’ which aroused their suspicions.

SEIZED GEAR FROM BRITS (El Campello Aytm image)

Officers searched their car and found an extensive range of gear likely to or previously used for vehicle theft.

Equipment included a master car key, a small video camera, a unit to detect any wireless devices that can double up as a frequency jammer, masking tape, a hammer and several screwdrivers- some of which were in the shape of a lock pick.

Also packed up and ready to go was an OBD diagnostic scanner used to detect faults in cars, black caps, and gloves.

The Policia Local impounded all the gear and handed the British men over to the custody of the Guardia Civil.

Their early morning went from bad to worse as several doses of marijuana were found on them and the car driver tested positive for drugs.