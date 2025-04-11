11 Apr, 2025
11 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Mata – € 360,000

by
Exceptional beachfront apartment in La Mata, Torrevieja, just steps from the sand. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, it offers 110 m², including a 14 m² terrace with stunning sea views. The master bedroom, with its en-suite bathroom, allows you to wake up every day to the sound of the waves and direct views of the Mediterranean. Ideally located on the Costa Blanca, with all amenities within walking distance, easy access to public transport, and close to La Mata Natural Park. It's also a short drive from Alicante Airport. Optional garage for €30,000… See full property details

Apartment

La Mata, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 360,000

Tags:

