3 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 May, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in New Golden Mile with pool – € 454,000

by
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in New Golden Mile with pool - € 454

This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a key ready Garden Apartment in the renowned Oasis 325, in Estepona. Featuring a bright and open living space enveloped with light which immediately welcomes you upon entering the apartment. There is a semi-covered terrace of 32m2 and a private grass garden of 67m2. The kitchen is modern and fully equipped, with a separate laundry/storage room and two spacious guest bedrooms with built-in wardrobes. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and opens directly onto the garden. A beautiful apartment which benefits from a private garden where it is… See full property details

Apartment

New Golden Mile, Málaga

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 454,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in New Golden Mile with pool - € 454,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain’s Alhambra palace finally acquires Sorolla masterpiece ‘the Patio de Lindaraja’

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop