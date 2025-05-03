3 bedroom Apartment for sale in New Golden Mile with pool – € 454,000

This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a key ready Garden Apartment in the renowned Oasis 325, in Estepona. Featuring a bright and open living space enveloped with light which immediately welcomes you upon entering the apartment. There is a semi-covered terrace of 32m2 and a private grass garden of 67m2. The kitchen is modern and fully equipped, with a separate laundry/storage room and two spacious guest bedrooms with built-in wardrobes. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and opens directly onto the garden. A beautiful apartment which benefits from a private garden where it is… See full property details

Apartment

New Golden Mile, Málaga

3 beds 2 baths

€ 454,000