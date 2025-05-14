Body of man, 30, discovered with multiple stab wounds near Costa del Sol village

THE body of a man that has been discovered on Monday afternoon has multiple stab wounds in the chest, presumably from a knife.

The body was found in El Borge, in the Axarquia region, and belongs to a man that hasn’t been identified yet and looks around 30-years-old.

Residents of El Borge don’t think that the victim was from their town, nor from Almachar (a nearby town), according to a source contacted by the Olive Press.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of his death

A person called emergency services on Monday around 6pm to alert them that they found a lifeless body near the MA-3112 road, in an area known as Cruce de Baloja.

The body already showed signs of decomposition, and is believed to have died last weekend.

Researchers of the Guardia Civil are still working on the identity of the man, who also had marks on his wrists, making investigators believe that he was handcuffed.

No further information has been made available about the circumstances of the discovery.

