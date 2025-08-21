3 bedroom Villa for sale in Avileses with pool garage – € 289,000

Discover this magnificent villa located in Avileses, a quiet area of the municipality of Murcia, ideal for those seeking a relaxed environment without sacrificing comfort. This single-storey property is built on a plot of 183.82 m² and offers a functional and bright layout, with a total of 87.59 m² built. The property has 3 spacious bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes, and 2 full bathrooms. The fully fitted and equipped kitchen connects to a cosy open-plan living-dining room, ideal for everyday living and family gatherings. Outside, you can enjoy a 20 m² private swimming pool, a large… See full property details

Villa

Avileses, Murcia

3 beds 2 baths

€ 289,000

