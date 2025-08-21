21 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Aug, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Avileses with pool garage – € 289,000

by
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Avileses with pool garage - € 289

Discover this magnificent villa located in Avileses, a quiet area of the municipality of Murcia, ideal for those seeking a relaxed environment without sacrificing comfort. This single-storey property is built on a plot of 183.82 m² and offers a functional and bright layout, with a total of 87.59 m² built. The property has 3 spacious bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes, and 2 full bathrooms. The fully fitted and equipped kitchen connects to a cosy open-plan living-dining room, ideal for everyday living and family gatherings. Outside, you can enjoy a 20 m² private swimming pool, a large… See full property details

Villa

Avileses, Murcia

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 289,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Avileses with pool garage - € 289,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Controversy rumbles on in Spain as another town 'cancels' Islamic event to be held in public sports centre 
Previous Story

Controversy rumbles on in Spain as another town ‘cancels’ Islamic event to be held in public sports centre 

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop