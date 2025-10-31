31 Oct, 2025
31 Oct, 2025 @ 12:05
1 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city – € 449,000

1 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city - € 449

Welcome to your new home in the heart of Barcelona’s most characterful district. This spacious 63 sqm apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and an authentic urban lifestyle. Fully furnished and equipped with high-quality appliances, it is located in a charming building in Ciutat Vella – a vibrant neighborhood full of history, culture, and creativity. From the moment you step inside, natural light pours through large windows, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. The open and fluid layout gives the space a sense of airiness and… See full property details

Flat

Barcelona, Barcelona

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 449,000

1 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city - € 449,000



Foreign tourist numbers in Spain rose by just 0.8% but UK visitors went up by 2% as the French and Germans cut back
