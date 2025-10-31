1 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city – € 449,000

Welcome to your new home in the heart of Barcelona’s most characterful district. This spacious 63 sqm apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and an authentic urban lifestyle. Fully furnished and equipped with high-quality appliances, it is located in a charming building in Ciutat Vella – a vibrant neighborhood full of history, culture, and creativity. From the moment you step inside, natural light pours through large windows, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. The open and fluid layout gives the space a sense of airiness and… See full property details

Flat

Barcelona, Barcelona

1 beds 1 baths

€ 449,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.