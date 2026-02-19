5 bedroom Villa for sale in Albolote with pool – € 485,000

Waking up every day with these wonderful views is starting the day off right, it's improving your quality of life. We are located in a privileged environment, surrounded by nature and tranquility, specifically in Urbanización El Torreón, Albolote, with excellent access, communication with the highway 2 minutes away, 7 from the center of Granada and only 15 minutes from the airport or our Alhambra, built on a plot of 826 meters, facing 3 streets, with 2 entrances, a spectacular exterior that lacks no detail, fruit trees with automatic irrigation, large pool area with gresite and sun… See full property details

Villa

Albolote, Granada

5 beds 4 baths

€ 485,000

