19 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 Feb, 2026 @ 11:25
···
1 min read

Dangerous Swedish gangster and bomb maker is tracked down hiding out in a ‘capsule’ hotel in Madrid 

by
Dangerous Swedish gangster and bomb maker is tracked down hiding out in a 'capsule' hotel in Madrid

A SWEDISH gangster has been arrested by the Policia Nacional at a hostel in the Cuatro Caminos area of Madrid.

The 22-year-old fugitive was wanted by Swedish authorities for homicide, causing serious injuries, drug trafficking and membership of a criminal organisation.

He was regarded as a ‘very dangerous criminal’, despite his young age.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL OPERATION

The arrested man belonged to a drug trafficking gang and also hired hitmen to commit executions.

He even taught children how to make and manufacture explosives.

The investigation began on February 5, when the Swedish police contacted Spanish authorities to say he had fled to the country and had arrived via Alicante-Elche airport.

Policia Nacional officers discovered he then made his way to Madrid and based himself at a city centre hostel which he hardly left and made no contact with anybody.

The police executed a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by the Swedish authorities which led to his arrest on February 12.

He is now under the custody of the National Court which will process Sweden’s extradition request.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Albolote with pool - € 485
Previous Story

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Albolote with pool – € 485,000

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Albolote with pool - € 485
Previous Story

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Albolote with pool – € 485,000

Latest from Alicante

Related Articles

Go toTop