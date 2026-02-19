Dangerous Swedish gangster and bomb maker is tracked down hiding out in a ‘capsule’ hotel in Madrid 

A SWEDISH gangster has been arrested by the Policia Nacional at a hostel in the Cuatro Caminos area of Madrid.

The 22-year-old fugitive was wanted by Swedish authorities for homicide, causing serious injuries, drug trafficking and membership of a criminal organisation.

He was regarded as a ‘very dangerous criminal’, despite his young age.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL OPERATION

The arrested man belonged to a drug trafficking gang and also hired hitmen to commit executions.

He even taught children how to make and manufacture explosives.

The investigation began on February 5, when the Swedish police contacted Spanish authorities to say he had fled to the country and had arrived via Alicante-Elche airport.

Policia Nacional officers discovered he then made his way to Madrid and based himself at a city centre hostel which he hardly left and made no contact with anybody.

The police executed a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by the Swedish authorities which led to his arrest on February 12.

He is now under the custody of the National Court which will process Sweden’s extradition request.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.