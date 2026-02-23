3 bedroom Villa for sale in Pedreguer with pool garage – € 777,000

Ibizan style villa project in the Solana II Urbanization, with panoramic mountain views and south facing orientation. This exclusive property will feature 139 m² of living space on a single floor, an expansive 89 m² terrace, a 25 m² pergola, and a 28 m² swimming pool, all set on a 696 m² plot. The villa, designed with a modern and functional layout, will have three spacious double bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom will have direct access to the terrace and pool, as well as an ensuite bathroom. The living dining area is characterized by its spaciousness and brightness, thanks… See full property details

Villa

Pedreguer, Alicante

3 beds 2 baths

€ 777,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.