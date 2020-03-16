A 21-YEAR-OLD man has become the youngest fatality due to coronavirus in Malaga.

Francisco Garcia was the fifth person to die in the province and the first young person to do so.

Just like in previous cases, Garcia had gone to the hospital and was found to be suffering with pneumonia.

In addition, the 21-year-old had also been diagnosed with a very severe case of leukemia.

The health authorities have said that if he weren’t suffering with leukemia, then he would’ve managed to survive the coronavirus.

Garcia had been involved with football his entire life, playing for the last four seasons with Atletico Portada Alta.

He was also coaching young kids in the team’s academies.

Atletico Portada Alta has released an emotional statement on social media about the death of the young coach.

“We want to express out deepest condolences to the family and friends of our coach Francisco Garcia, who has left us in tragic circumstances.”

The Ministry of Health have announced that the province of Malaga has the most cases and the most deaths in the whole of Andalucia, with 180 infected patients and five deaths.