SPAIN’S summer anthem has already arrived and is – you guessed it – about the coronavirus pandemic.

Part Latin dance banger, part public information broadcast, ‘#QuedateEnCasa’ has got the nation bopping along to a very serious message – ‘stay in your house’.

Singer-songwriter Ariel de Cuba’s now-viral tune is helping lift the nation’s spirits since a state of alarm was declared in Spain.

The Cuban artist introduces the song by saying: “Hello my people, my best contribution to the campaign #QuedateEnCasa against coronavirus is with music.”

Ariel who currently lives in Spain, performs the song complete with dance moves accompanying the lyrics, covering his mouth with his elbow as has been advised after coughing or sneezing.

The upbeat track advises people that the best course of action is to stay at home as ‘the planet needs your attitude’.

It is the perfect tempo for a spot of zumba, and can also be enjoyed blasted across the street to those on a neighbouring balcony.