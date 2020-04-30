THERE are seven autonomous communities that on Wednesday reported less than two cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The data suggests that the virus in Andalucia, the Canary Islands, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Valencia, Extremadura and Murcia is essentially under control.

Extremadura and Murcia, together with Ceuta and Melilla, have not registered ICU admissions in the last 24 hours.

As Spain moves forward into the four phase deescalation period of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, those communities with the fewest reported cases start the transition to a new ‘normal’ in a promising position.

As a nation, recent data indicates that there are three times more people recovered in Spain than new infections.

The data was corroborated by the Health Minister Salvador Illa who said that Spain will start Phase 0 with more that 50% of COVID-19 patients recovered.

Illa attributes the favourable figure to Spain’s efficient National Health System and to the ‘enormous’ effort by its professionals.

The Health Department will outline today, Thursday, the guidelines for individual physical activity and walks.