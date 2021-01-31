ORIHUELA council have launched a mobile app that allows users to enjoy a virtual experience of the area during lockdown and beyond.

Places of interest throughout Orihuela and its coastal region will be accessible with 360’ virtual tours.

Half of the funding for the app came from the Valencian Region’s Tourism Department.

FEATURED: Mil Palmeras Beach, Orihuela Costa

With that, the app also includes other places of interest up and down the coast.

As well as a visual treat for users, a plethora of information is at hand to guide the virtual tourist around each site.

Looking ahead to better days when lockdown and perimeter restrictions are relaxed, the Mayor enthused, “the commitment to digitization is firm, and we have to adapt to the new reality.”

Referring to the lockdown restrictions limiting visitor numbers, “We are sure to awaken the concerns of many people who will be tourists to our city in the future when the situation improves.”







FEATURE-PACKED: New multi-lingual tourism app

Olive Press have tested the Android version of the “Lookish” app and it works very well.

However, images and information can be obscured by graphics and menus on a smaller phone screen.

Therefore, we recommend downloading the app on to a larger device, such as an i-Pad or similar tablet.

The app can be downloaded for Android systems from Google Play via

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lookish&hl=es

If you have an iOS, go to the App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/ng/app/lookish-spain / id1496390221