A 53-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into 17 cars in Benicarlo (Castellon).

The Guardia Civil and Local Police launched a joint investigation after receiving numerous reports of vehicles being robbed in the street after the COVID curfew time.

The suspect was finally caught after sustaining severe cuts to his arm when he smashed a window on the night of January 29, which required treatment at the local health centre.

Officers then confirmed that the alleged thief’s modus operandi coincided with 16 previous robberies, with the same method of breaking into the cars, at the same time and in the same area.

A search of his home turned up a large number of objects that had been reported as stolen and which were then identified and recovered by the victims.