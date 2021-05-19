NEW COVID-19 cases have held absolutely steady according to this evening’s figures(May 19) published by the Valencian health authority.

They announced 138 new infections today which is five more compared to a week ago.

The Wednesday total normally shows an appreciable rise on the Tuesday figures, but today just two additional infections have been reported.

Recent days have shown a modest upward overall rise in COVID numbers, but today’s update has shows that the trend has flatlined.

For the first time this year, no new deaths caused by the coronavirus have been reported in the Valencian Community.

That means the pandemic death toll remains at 7,411, which is a rise of 23 on a week-to-week basis.

Most of the fatalities dated back to the first three months of 2021 with the deaths belated recognised as being cuased by COVID-19.

Hospitalisations are the same as yesterday with 148, which is 20 fewer than a week ago.

There is no change in the ICU figure at 34, which six down on a week-to-week basis.