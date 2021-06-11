SPECSAVERS Opticians in Calpe have donated 1,500 pairs of glasses to underprivileged people across the world.

Donated via the local Lions Club, Specsavers Ópticas collected 11 boxes of un-needed specs from their Calpe customers over the last 18 months.

SEEING CLEARLY NOW: 1,500 pairs of specs on their way to the needy

People in need across more than 30 countries will benefit from the store’s charity.

A pair of glasses are an unaffordable luxury to many people in the developing world and can literally change people’s lives by allowing them to work and study.

These glasses will be sent to the Melvin Jones Glasses Recycling Centre in Alicante to be checked, cleaned, sorted and labelled with their prescriptions.

This centre handles approximately 100,000 pairs of glasses each year, which are then shipped all over the world, with a focus on Africa, Asia and South America where glasses are hard to come by.

Specsavers Ópticas has been working with the Lions Club in Spain since the Perkins family from the UK opened the first Spanish store.

It opened in Javea in April 2006 and quickly started a long-standing collaboration with the Calpe and Benissa Lions.

Thousands of pairs of glasses are donated every year from all nine stores in Spain, which are all processed at the Melvin Jones Centre.

If you have unwanted or old glasses, please drop them into Specsavers Ópticas in Avenida Ejércitos Españoles No. 6 in Calpe, or your nearest Specsavers Ópticas store and they will make sure they get to the people who really need them.

For more information about Specsavers Ópticas visit www.specsavers.es