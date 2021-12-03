A Hungarian man, 51, has been convicted by an Alicante jury for killing his partner in a brutal assault at their Costa Blanca home in April 2019.

The 38-year-old victim, named as Andrea, suffered 24 injuries all over her body, including a severe head trauma that caused a fatal haemorrhage

Prosecutors want the killer jailed for 15 years, with sentencing expected to take place later this month.

They’ve also demanded that he pay Andrea’s grandmother €31,000 in compensation.

The Hungarian couple moved to the Pueblo Bravo area of Rojales a few months earlier.

The violent assault started almost immediately after they returned home from Alicante-Elche airport after going on a trip to Hungary

After Andrea was rendered unconscious, her partner left the property to tell a neighbour about what had happened and he called the emergency services.

Police and paramedics discovered her on the floor but all attempts to revive her were fruitless.

At the Alicante Provincial Court trial, the man denied assaulting Andrea and claimed her extensive bruising was caused by ‘accidents’.

He even suggested that she drank a lot of alcohol and fell.

The autopsy report came to a different conclusion with two forensic doctors testifying that she had been attacked on the same day she died.

