On Saturday 7th May ,Barbary Restaurant is delighted to announce that the slapstick comedy Bond dining experience will be coming to Gibraltar!

Tickets are £50 for 1 show or £90 for 2 shows, with kids up to 12 admitted for just £35! Your ticket includes the 2 hour show, a welcome drink, 3 course dinner and a supply of water, tea and coffee. Book now by contacting bookings@sunborngibraltar.com or phoning +350 200 16500

Faulty Towers the Original Dining Experience!

We are excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for the Faulty Towers dining experience here at La Sala!

The show is scheduled for lunchtime on the 8th May 2022 and all tickets include the 2 hour show, a welcome drink, 3 course meal and unlimited water, tea and coffee!

Prices are as follows:

£50 for 1 show

£90 for 2 shows (Faulty Towers & James Bond)

£35 for children up to the age of 12

We look forward to you joining us for this very special event!