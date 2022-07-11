NEW Covid-19 restrictions have been ruled out in the Valencian Community amidst a ‘seventh’ wave spike in new infections.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, appealed on Monday for people to wear masks and for buildings to be properly ventilated as key measures to control the fresh uptake in Covid cases.

He dismissed any need for new restrictions during the summer holiday season.

The Andalucia region last week said that they were in favour of bringing back mandated indoor mask wearing in all situations as cases rise.

Ximo Puig and Valencian health minister, Miguel Minguez, met with experts to discuss the latest state of the pandemic in region.

The overwhelming number of new Covid infections are being caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron.

Ximo Puig said: “The infection curve is expected to flatten within the next 10 to 15 days and though the variant is very contagious, it is striking at people who have not had the full course of vaccinations.”

Hospitalisations stand at over 1,000 admissions in the Valencian Community with deaths almost exclusively among people aged over 60.

“Covid is not on vacation and people who have not been fully vaccinated should do so right now,“ added Puig.

He stated that all vaccination centres will remain open throughout the summer and said he will press for a fully-coordinated national plan this autumn for people to get a second vaccine booster dose.

Health Minister, Carolina Darias, last month said that boosters will be available to everybody this autumn, but no roll out plan has so far been announced except that priority will be given to the elderly and most vulnerable.

