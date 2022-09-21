WATCH: A spectacular natural phenomenon has occurred off the coast of Mallorca, and it’s been captured on camera.

An impressive multiple waterspout phenomenon off the coast of Mallorca has been captured on camera.

Four waterspouts, also known as marine tornadoes, formed off Santanyi on Friday and could be seen clearly from the island.

A waterspout is an intense upright vortex that occurs over a body of water.

It happens when cold air moves across the water, resulting in drastic temperature differences between the warm water and overriding cold air.

The stunning natural phenomena occurred just moments after violent storms lashed the Balearic island.

And the islands can expect more wild weather after the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issued a weather warning for more storms and rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

The bulk of the rain is set to hit Ibiza, with the forecaster predicting 50mm per hour.

Mallorca was also in the firing line, with just 25mm per hour of rain expected to fall.

In just less than an hour 135 litres per square metre was dumped on Felantix on September 16.

Streets were turned into rivers, houses were flooded and cars swept away as water gushed through the town’s streets.

Scores of people needed to be rescued after becoming caught in the storm and trapped in their vehicles on the main road from Felantix to Porreres.

Emergency services remain at the scene clearing damage.

Showers on Wednesday and Thursday were not expected to be of the same intensity as last week’s rainfall, Aemet assured.

