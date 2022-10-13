A COUPLE who reported a robbery to cops ended up being arrested for drug dealing.

The 31 and 34-year-old told Elche’s National Police that two men entered their home and stole jewellery, money, and a small amount of marijuana.

The woman said that the men had assaulted her before taking many of her possessions and leaving.

With their physical description, police were able to locate both of the alleged thieves just a short distance from the home and they were arrested on charges of robbery, violence, and intimidation.

Officers later found out that the two victims made their money by selling drugs and had an unpaid debt, which is the reason behind their house being targeted for the robbery. They were then detained for crimes against public health.