TWO brothers have been sent to prison for allegedly hitting a man on the head with a hammer in a car park in Velez-Malaga.

The arrested relatives, aged 22 and 28, are believed to have earlier stolen the vehicle of the victim.

Police have said that the assaulted person was at the car park reception to report that his vehicle had been robbed.

Both hooded brothers burst into the office and hit the victim’s head twice with a hammer, causing him severe wounds.

They are also alleged to have stolen his belongings and to have been carrying a firearm, according to witnesses.

What Policia Nacional seized from the accused house. Photo by Policia Nacional

Police managed to identify the attackers, who were found to have uploaded a number of videos on social media saying ‘we are going to smash people’.

They were arrested at their house in Velez-Malaga, where several grams of cocaine and marihuana and a carbine among other things were seized.

The mother of the two brothers, who lived with them at the property, was also detained.